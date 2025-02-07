abrdn plc Sells 20,994 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,994 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $23,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

COF stock opened at $206.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $208.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.