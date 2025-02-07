abrdn plc Sells 50,915 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

abrdn plc cut its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,915 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $15,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter worth $247,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in PJT Partners by 15.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Whitney sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $275,568.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,725. This trade represents a 15.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PJT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT stock opened at $177.10 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.51 and a 52 week high of $190.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.28.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

