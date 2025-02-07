abrdn plc Sells 5,353 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $583.42 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $584.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.01.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $22,504,253.28. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.30.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

