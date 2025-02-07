abrdn plc Trims Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 271,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $19,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

AIG opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

