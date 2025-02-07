abrdn plc Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,948,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,036 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson worth $279,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 425,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,985,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $153.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $369.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.08. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.