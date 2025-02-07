Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 9.3% After Earnings Miss

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.3% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $106.50 and last traded at $108.35. Approximately 49,904,440 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 40,374,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.50.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815,305 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,056 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $178.77 billion, a PE ratio of 99.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

