Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Baron Wealth Management LLC

Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.4% of Baron Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baring Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 45,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $3,975,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,259,266.02. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $191.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. China Renaissance raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

