Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Invests $396,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 981 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $374.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.11 and its 200-day moving average is $302.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 183.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.29.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $41,745,581.15. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

