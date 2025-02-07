argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Position Cut by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. FMR LLC lifted its position in argenx by 35.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,793,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,486 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth $88,339,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the third quarter valued at $76,314,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 482,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,470,000 after buying an additional 55,617 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 15.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,018,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $717.00 target price (up from $670.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on argenx from $675.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.39.

Shares of ARGX opened at $657.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $636.51 and its 200-day moving average is $574.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -747.69 and a beta of 0.58. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $349.86 and a fifty-two week high of $678.21.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

