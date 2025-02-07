Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has $100.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $109.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALV. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Daiwa America raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.23.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Autoliv stock opened at $93.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.71. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $89.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Autoliv by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2,115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

