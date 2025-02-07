Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Meta Platforms makes up 1.1% of Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berry Wealth Group LP raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 73,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 5,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total value of $9,169,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,588,349.12. This represents a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total value of $2,918,698.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,375.40. This represents a 37.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 701,146 shares of company stock valued at $435,387,895. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $711.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $718.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.83.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

