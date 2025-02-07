Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,962 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 82,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 184,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 33,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Banco Santander Stock Up 2.6 %

Banco Santander stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 15.76%. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

