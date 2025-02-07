BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $85.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRBR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BRBR opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 243.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.