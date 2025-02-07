Berry Wealth Group LP Purchases 150 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Meta Platforms
In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total transaction of $5,166,159.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,591 shares in the company, valued at $29,776,261.56. The trade was a 14.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total value of $652,767.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,329.64. This trade represents a 47.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 701,146 shares of company stock worth $435,387,895. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Meta Platforms Price Performance
Shares of META opened at $711.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $624.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $414.50 and a 1-year high of $718.90. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Meta Platforms Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.36%.
Meta Platforms Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
