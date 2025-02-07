BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $18,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BJ. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day moving average is $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.50 and a 12 month high of $105.97.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

