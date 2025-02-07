Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 691,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $74,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $108.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $476.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $100.42 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

