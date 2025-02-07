Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 158,427 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $19,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $1,089,963.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,561.02. This trade represents a 34.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Raymond James downgraded Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $108.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.18.

EAT stock opened at $182.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.41. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.99 and a fifty-two week high of $192.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

