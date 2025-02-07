Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s Largest Position

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 5.2% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 829.8% during the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 943.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,076.5% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO opened at $231.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.40. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 192.50%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

