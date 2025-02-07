Burford Brothers Inc. Has $9.08 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Burford Brothers Inc. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 4.5% of Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.29.

Shares of TSLA opened at $374.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $407.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 183.49, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

