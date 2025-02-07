Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $174,000 in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the third quarter worth $160,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 195,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in The Mexico Fund by 62.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 75,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 29,079 shares during the last quarter.

The Mexico Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

MXF stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

The Mexico Fund Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%.

In related news, CEO Alberto Osorio purchased 15,000 shares of The Mexico Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,588.35. The trade was a 14.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Mexico Fund Profile

(Free Report)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.