Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $139,000 Investment in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 71,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 141,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 76,137 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Templeton Dragon Fund stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

Templeton Dragon Fund Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

