Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAF. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,304,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 31,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period.

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3272 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

