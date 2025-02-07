Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 58,424 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 137.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $153.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.49 and its 200 day moving average is $156.08. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 74.59%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

