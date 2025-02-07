Caprock Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,049 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in VeriSign by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 391,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,003,000 after purchasing an additional 330,561 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 3,996.0% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 602.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $220.18 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $167.04 and a one year high of $222.25. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.11.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.43, for a total value of $402,563.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,391.51. This represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

