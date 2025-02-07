Caprock Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCYT. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Veracyte by 21.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 32.9% in the third quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 100.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Veracyte by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

In other Veracyte news, CAO Jonathan Wygant sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $215,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,804.57. This represents a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $403,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,429.10. This trade represents a 35.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,565 shares of company stock worth $1,031,406. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VCYT. UBS Group increased their price objective on Veracyte from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.00 and a beta of 1.71. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $47.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Veracyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

