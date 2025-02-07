Caprock Group LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,399 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 37,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 116,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP opened at $53.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.38. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.37 and a 12-month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.27%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

