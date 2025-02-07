Caprock Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,347 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000.

EAT stock opened at $182.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.54. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.99 and a 52-week high of $192.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.41.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 879.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $1,089,963.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,561.02. This trade represents a 34.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EAT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Brinker International from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Brinker International from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James downgraded Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brinker International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.18.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

