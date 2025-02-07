Caprock Group LLC Trims Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 25.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $142.37 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.71 and a 12-month high of $246.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.80.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

