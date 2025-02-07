CCG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.8% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 33,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 8,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on META shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $770.00 price target (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $720.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total value of $9,169,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,588,349.12. This trade represents a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.24, for a total value of $635,527.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at $19,936,593.60. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 701,146 shares of company stock valued at $435,387,895. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.0 %

META stock opened at $711.99 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $718.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $624.43 and a 200-day moving average of $572.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 25.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

