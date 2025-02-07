CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 3,457 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 475.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,022 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 473.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,326,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,910 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 39,841.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 875,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,358,850,000 after acquiring an additional 872,919 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 335.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,278,000 after acquiring an additional 552,350 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,660,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,228,000 after acquiring an additional 492,615 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $9,477,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,266.72. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,450,923.68. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,832 shares of company stock valued at $28,538,497. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $115.11 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $133.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day moving average of $99.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.25 price target (up from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

