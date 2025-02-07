CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,382 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,618 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,356,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,469,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,473,008,000 after acquiring an additional 828,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,763 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,328,884,000 after purchasing an additional 301,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,192,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $374.32 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $407.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 183.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.29.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $36,761,200. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

