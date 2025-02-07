CFM Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,399 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $374.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.49, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,761,200. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.29.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

