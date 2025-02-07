Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Purchases 162 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 262,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

