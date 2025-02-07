Chicago Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 39,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 27,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $36,761,200. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $374.32 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.49, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.