Childress Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

View Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $153.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The company has a market capitalization of $369.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.08.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.