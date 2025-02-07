Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 28,456 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,456 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 5.8% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.42 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $476.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.