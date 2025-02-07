Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Cfra

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $73.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $59.00. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

