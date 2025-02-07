Columbus Macro LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $153.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.08. The stock has a market cap of $369.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

