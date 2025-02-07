Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Broadcom by 856.9% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,014,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $175,101,000 after purchasing an additional 908,585 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,464.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,952.6% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $231.36 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.40.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.50%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $10,798,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,836 shares in the company, valued at $202,246,926.56. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

