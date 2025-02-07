Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $153.46 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The company has a market cap of $369.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.