Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Has $22.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.4% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $609.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $525.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $600.55 and a 200-day moving average of $580.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $493.07 and a one year high of $613.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.