Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $231.36 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 188.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.50%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

