DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 80 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 149,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 23,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $468.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $499.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $474.85 and a 200-day moving average of $455.80.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $780,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,819. This trade represents a 84.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.46.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

