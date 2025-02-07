DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 621,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,033,000 after buying an additional 270,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $182.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.03 and a 12-month high of $198.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. BNP Paribas upgraded AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $221.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.67.

In other news, insider Emanuela Speranza sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $1,321,737.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,114. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 16,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.01, for a total transaction of $3,193,532.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,750,024.90. The trade was a 24.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

