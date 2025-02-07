DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 425 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tanger were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Tanger by 3,393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Tanger by 31.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 35.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Stock Performance

Shares of SKT stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. Tanger Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $37.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.91.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. Tanger had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tanger Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tanger from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tanger in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tanger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insider Activity at Tanger

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $108,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,179.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

