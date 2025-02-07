DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

VDE opened at $124.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.21. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $115.31 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

