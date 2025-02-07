DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $930,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.33% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $739,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 236,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 61,435 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

