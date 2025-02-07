DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 642 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 385.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $271.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.16. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

