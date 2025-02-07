DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 17,588 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,588 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

