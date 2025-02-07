DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,091 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in Fortinet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $104.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.13 and a 200-day moving average of $84.21.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 973.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $2,150,466.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,039,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,384,617.36. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $34,967.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,132.50. This represents a 0.24 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,056. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

